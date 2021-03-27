Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Gudda Gudda Nina
1271
0
Trae Tha Truth & Mysonne If You're Scared Stay Inside
384
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Tupac Photo Take 14 Days Before His Death Being Sold As NFT

Posted By on March 26, 2021

Famed producer Delray Richardson has the photo up for sale along with a video of Michael Jordan at a Mayweather/Pacquiao fight.

Producer Delray Richardson came across a gem years ago while sifting through old film negatives at a friend’s home. What he stumbled upon was a picture of Tupac Shakur that was taken back in 1996 just weeks before the Rap icon was gunned down in Las Vegas. The Baltimore Sun previously spoke with Richardson about the photo and detailed how it was captured: The producer was showing a few friends around Los Angeles hotspots when he spotted Shakur’s custom Hummer on the road. Richardson had worked with the rapper and called him a friend, so when he pulled up and requested a photo for his visitors, Tupac was happy to oblige.

One of Richardson’s friends wanted a moment with the famed rapper, but he said he couldn’t get out due to the traffic. The person posed a question to Shakur and asked how many times he was shot during the 1994 incident in Manhattan. “Five,” the rapper reportedly said as he held up five fingers just as the photo was taken, making for a rare moment.

In recent months, there has been an onslaught of information regarding NFTs, or non-refundable tokens. People have been making millions from selling items as NFTs and Richardson has added his name to the list by putting not only his Tupac photo up for auction, but a video of Michael Jordan that shows the sports icon breaking up a fight between his bodyguard and a gang member following a fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

“If Beeple’s 5000 day’s NFT sold for $69,000,000, then 1/1 ultra rare NFT’s of Tupac Shakur & Michael Jordan is surely worth $2,500,000 or more,” Richardson told us exclusively via email. The opening bid for the Jordan clip is at $1.5 million while Tupac comes in at $1 million. Recently, Ja Rule was able to unload a Fyre Festival painting after selling it as an NFT for $122K.

Let us know if you’d shell out big bucks for rare items such as these and make sure to check out our article on the fallen star: Tupac Lives: How The Rapper’s Attitude Shaped A Hip-Hop Mindset.

[via][via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251 525 19
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
251
0
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny
238
0
Lil Nas X Won’t Confirm Or Deny Nicki Minaj Collab On Debut Album
199
0
Charlamagne Thinks Rihanna Would Win In A ‘Verzuz’ With Beyoncé
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Skiifall Feat. Knucks Ting Tun Up Pt. II
106
0
Dreezy BeatBox Bday Freestyle
106
0
ShaqIsDope Cali Love
106
0
SpotemGottem Feat. Shenseea Beat Box (Freestyle)
172
0
Rod Wave Shock Da World
106
0
Key Glock & Young Dolph What u see is what u get
106
0
Ron Suno Feat. Sheff G Winners
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rico Nasty “Pussy Poppin” Video
146
0
Big Sean “Lucky Me / Still I Rise” Video
106
0
Blxst Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga “Chosen” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Reese Reacts To King Von’s Alleged Killer’s Release
Shelley FKA DRAM & Gallant Hold Down Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Nas Partners With Hennessy To Deliver Powerful Open Letter To His Daughter Destiny