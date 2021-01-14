Tupac’s “The Best Of 2Pac” Vinyl To Hit The Shelves For First Time Ever

Tupac Shakur’s untimely death in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas back in 1996 has been an unforgettable moment in the hip hop world and pop culture alike. Since then, his name and legacy have been kept alive by fans and friends of the late rapper, constantly being referenced by them for his admirable character. In addition to being kept alive through cultural references, the “Changes” artist’s camp also released a posthumous greatest hits collection nearly a decade ago back in 2007. Now, for the first time ever, Best of 2Pac is going to be available on vinyl.

The well-received effort from the iconic rapper is now available to purchase on vinyl via his official site. Announced by the Shakur estate via his Instagram account, his camp shared a photo of the vinyl A and B side, representing the first and second parts of the compilation collection, Thug and Life, respectively. Thug consisted of songs mostly released before his death, while Life featured songs released after his death. “The Best Of 2Pac”, On vinyl for the first time. Link in bio to purchase,” wrote his estate.

Wildly considered to be one of the most influential hip hop artists of all time, Tupac’s impact on the rap landscape is undeniable. Becoming a central figure in West Coast hip hop, his legacy lives on because of his unparalleled impact.



Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

