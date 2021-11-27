Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Saweetie Claps Back At “SNL” Performance Critics: “I’m Proud Of That Moment”
159
0
Boosie Badazz Talks Louisiana Having Killers Who Are Gay, Not Being Homophobic
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2065
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1575
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Twitter Asks Why Adele Doesn’t Have Backup Dancers & The Responses Have Us In Tears

Posted By on November 26, 2021

The responses are hilarious, to say the least.

Every so often, an innocent Twitter user finds the courage to ask a question that results in them being clowned all across the internet, simply for the greater good of entertainment. The most recent example of that happened when someone began pondering why “Someone Like You” singer Adele doesn’t have backup dancers.

The initial tweet, posted on November 22nd, has earned thousands of responses from clever internet trolls who took the time to edit some of the English star’s biggest hits over popular dancing videos. Arguably one of the most comedic clips shows Megan Thee Stallion and her entourage performing the sultry, booty-shaking choreography to her hit, “Body,” while Adele’s “Water Under The Bridge” plays in the background.

Another favourite takes us back to Beyoncé’s unforgettable Beychella performance, but instead of her music, we hear the 33-year-old’s “Send My Love (To Your New Lover).” Many viewers couldn’t help but point out just how in-sync Adele’s song is with Queen B’s choreography.

Twitter has been absolutely loving Adele since she made her way back into the spotlight a few months back. She recently dropped off her long-awaited project, 30, and pushed boundaries by getting Spotify to remove the shuffle button as the default option on the app’s album pages. Now, users will be more inclined to listen chronologically, rather than skipping around haphazardly.

Do you think that the “Rumour Has It” hitmaker should take backup dancers with her on her next tour? Let us know below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Saweetie Claps Back At “SNL” Performance Critics: “I’m Proud Of That Moment”
159 525 12
0
Boosie Badazz Talks Louisiana Having Killers Who Are Gay, Not Being Homophobic
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Saweetie Claps Back At “SNL” Performance Critics: “I’m Proud Of That Moment”
159
0
Boosie Badazz Talks Louisiana Having Killers Who Are Gay, Not Being Homophobic
172
0
French Montana Thinks It’s Harder To Make It In Rap Than The NBA
251
0
YK Osiris Flaunts Stacks Of Cash & Is Ready To Pay Lil Baby $5K Debt
251
0
Twitter Asks Why Adele Doesn’t Have Backup Dancers & The Responses Have Us In Tears
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dionne Warwick Feat. Chance The Rapper Nothing’s Impossible
119
0
Westside Boogie Corner Store Freestyle
146
0
Louie Ray Feat. Dave East Today
172
0
Charmaine LOGIC (Lucky Charm Freestyle)
159
0
Flyysoulja Feat. Kodiyakredd Im An Island Boy
79
0
Lil Pump Feat. Nesi Contacto
172
0
Giggs Feat. Rowdy Rebel Differences
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
185
0
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
238
0
The Weeknd “Die For You” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Saweetie Claps Back At “SNL” Performance Critics: “I’m Proud Of That Moment”
Boosie Badazz Talks Louisiana Having Killers Who Are Gay, Not Being Homophobic
French Montana Thinks It’s Harder To Make It In Rap Than The NBA