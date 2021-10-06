Twitter Reacts To Cardi B & Tyler, The Creator Dominating BET Hip-Hop Awards

Award shows are some of the most polarizing content television has to offer.

Between skepticism surrounding both the nomination and voting processes and the opportunity to see the biggest acts in the world accept honors for their accomplishments, award shows can be the best of both worlds and often leave fans on either side of the fence.

This year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, did just that.

With some of the biggest names in hip-hop like Lil Baby (Hip-Hop Artist of the Year), J. Cole (Lyricist of the Year), Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (Song of the Year, Video of the Year, Collaboration of the Year) bringing home some hardware and a newcomer like Yung Bleu grabbing the title of Best New Hip-Hop Artist and performances from Young Thug, Latto and Bia, the 2021 rendition of the BET Hip-Hop Awards put the genre’s entire spectrum fully on display and sparked conversation in a couple different pockets of the internet.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Beginning with fans not even knowing that the hip-hop awards show was being televised last night (the actual event took place a couple of days ago, on October 1) to Tyler, the Creator (Best Hip-Hop Album & Cultural Influence Award) and Nelly (I Am Hip-Hop Award) winning two of the most prestigious awards the rap game has to offer, fans took to Twitter to let us know exactly how they felt about the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Check out Twitter’s reaction to last night’s award show and let us know how you felt about the winners and performers down in the comments.