Meek Mill Addresses "Expensive Pain" Numbers, Wants To Be Taken Off Billboard Charts
YBN Nahmir Announces His "Break" After Lil Yachty Teases Him Over "Dislikes"
Papoose September
Drake Certified Lover Boy
Twitter Reacts To The Re-Release Of Mac Miller’s “Faces” & His New Young Thug Collab

Posted By on October 15, 2021

Mac Miller fans are feeling blissful on this New Music Friday.

Ever since it was first announced. last month, Mac Miller fans have been losing their minds over the forthcoming re-release of the late Pittsburgh rapper‘s 2014 cult-classic mixtape Faces. Now, the day has finally arrived, and in addition to Faces hitting streaming services, fans have also been treated to two brand new Mac Miller songs, a Faces bonus track titled “Yeah” and a shocking Young Thug collaboration from the YSL artist’s sophomore album Punk.

Long story short, Mac Miller fans are feeling extremely blissful on this New Music Friday.

Many fans are simply satisfied with the fact that Faces is finally available on all DSPs, with some calling it a “legendary” move by Mac’s estate. Several other fans are excited about the two newly released Mac Miller tracks as well, and so far, both “Yeah” and “Day Before” have been met with positive reception on social media.

Check out some Twitter reactions to the re-release of Mac Miller‘s 2014 mixtape Faces, from fans to close collaborators to Donna-Claire Chesman, the author of The Book Of Mac.

If you haven’t already tuned given Faces a fresh listen, check out its bonus track “Yeah” here and the full project here. Rest in peace, Mac Miller.

Via HNHH

Lil Nas X Reponds To "Worst Generation Of Music Ever" Critic Following Spotify Report
212
0
Young Thug Sues Luxury Apartment After Employee Gives His Bag To Stranger: Report
291
0
Drake Calls Adele One Of His "Best Friends" & Praises Her New Single
225
0
Kali Uchis If It's To Be
SpotemGottem Killers On They Shit
Pope $ilk userNAME
Roc Marciano 1000 Mile Stare
Mac Miller Feat. Vince Staples Rain
DreamDoll Feat. Capella Grey You Know My Body
Key Glock Da Truth
Wale Feat. Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream "Down South" Video
OMB Bloodbath Feat. EST Gee "Not Gang" Video
Jazz Cartier Shows Off Parking Tickets, A Power Drill, & Tennis Balls On "In My Bag"
