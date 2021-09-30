Rap Basement

Twitter Wonders If Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Have Ever Hooked Up

Posted By on September 30, 2021

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart’s chemistry has caused fans to wonder if they have ever been romantically involved.

It was just announced that Snoop Dogg will be one of the many high-profile artists performing with Dr. Dre at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, but somehow, Twitter users have found a much more salacious conversation to have about the West Coast legend.

According to AllHipHop, fans have started questioning if Snoop Dogg and his close collaborator Martha Stewart have ever had sex. The friends and business partners have accomplished a lot together over the years, and apparently, fans think their chemistry is too good to be true.

TV personality Martha Stewart (L) and rapper Snoop Dogg onstage at The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber will air on March 30, 2015 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Do y’all think Snoop and Martha ever came close and then stopped themselves like we can’t we’re business partners,” a Twitter user wrote on Wednesday afternoon.

That now-viral tweet has inspired fans to flood Twitter with their own imaginary scenarios in which Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart could have secretly hooked up. However, it’s clear that many of them are unaware that Snoop Dogg is a happily married man because the Top Dogg has been married to his high school sweetheart Shante Broadus since 1997.

Regardless, see some of the strange Twitter fan theories below.

[via]
Via HNHH

