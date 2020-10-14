Ty Dolla $ign Changes New Album Title

Whenever you see a song that features Ty Dolla $ign, you know it’s a must-listen. It’s a running gag on social media. The 38-year-old singer/songwriter manages to complement the sound of any song, speaking to his ability as an artist.

He cryptically announced the release date for his new album Dream House, which we’ve been waiting years for, but it looks like after all that teasing, he’s decided to switch up the name of the project.

Officially announcing the album today, Ty Dolla came through with a new title.

“I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible,” said Ty Dolla $ign via press release. “Many people have said that when you see a song that says, ‘featuring Ty Dolla $ign,’ you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree.”

With that said, Ty has renamed his upcoming album to Featuring Ty Dolla $ign.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

“My approach to music has always been about frequencies, emotions and energy. When I collaborate, whether it’s for my project or someone else’s, it’s always about marrying frequencies,” added the multi-talented artist. “When I create a project and have artists featured on my songs, I don’t pick who the hottest artist is or what’s going to get the most streams, I choose which artist’s frequency is going to work best on the song. I use featured artists with the same precision that I would use any instrument.”

He goes on to flex his versatility, claiming that the new album will show a marriage of all of his different modes.

“Everybody has their own side of ‘Ty Dolla $ign’ that they prefer: the go-to collaborator of all genres, the underrated king of R&B, the hitmaker of the often raunchy club banger, the multi-instrumentalist & producer. Sometimes, I even want to use my different frequencies on my own songs,” says Ty. “I decided to name my third studio album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign because there is truly something for everybody on this album. It features some of my most talented friends, on some of the best music I’ve made in my career.”



Cover via Publicist

The new album is out on October 23. Check out the cover artwork above.