Ty Dolla $ign Cryptically Reveals Album Release Date

Posted By on October 8, 2020

Ty Dolla $ign announces that his new album “Dream House” releases on October 23.

We’ve been waiting for a new full-length project from Ty Dolla $ign for the last three years and, finally, it looks like it’s on the way.

Fans of the ultra-talented singer/songwriter have known about his plans to release his new studio album Dream House for some time, dating back to his first announcement last year, but the release timetable has always been unclear. Recently, through the release of “Ego Death” with Kanye West, FKA twigs, Skrillex, as well as his new single “Expensive” with Nicki Minaj, it has felt clear that Ty is up to something.

Finally, we can put a date to his long-awaited album release, but only because his fans were clever enough to decode his message on Twitter.

If you’re having trouble reading the tweet above, try it backward. “THE ALBUM DROPS OCT 23,” wrote Ty on Twitter.

Ty Dolla $ign has seemingly been having fun with his announcements these days. You’ll recall, “Ego Death” was announced several days prior to the official reveal, slowly unblurring out animated figures, representing the featured artists, on the cover artwork.


Amy Sussman/Getty Images

There are also rumors floating around that Drake could finally be releasing his new album Certified Lover Boy on that same date but, as of right now, that’s all they are… rumors. 

Are you excited for the new album from Ty Dolla $ign?

Via HNHH

