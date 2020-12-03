Rap Basement

Ty Dolla $ign Declares Slim Shady To Be The GOAT

Posted By on December 3, 2020

Ty Dolla $ign invites Eminem to collaborate, declaring Slim Shady to be the greatest of all time in a recent interview.

At this point, the list of artists who don’t consider Eminem to be GOAT tier is getting shorter than the list of artists that do. And while many lyricists have openly marveled at Eminem’s mastery of the written word, one of the game’s best current melodists, Ty Dolla $ign, has come forward to show his support. During an interview on Hot Free Style’s Chop Up segment with Tallie Spencer, Ty Dolla $ign actually expressed his interest in working with Eminem, a bucket-list item he has yet to check off.
 Ty Dolla $ign Eminem

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage/Getty Images

“I have not done a song with Eminem yet,” he explains. “Which I would love to. He’s the GOAT for sure.” When asked as to whether or not he believes it to be a possibility, Ty Dolla remains optimistic. “Yeah. I always said like the only rapper that I think is better than Eminem is Slim Shady. So for sure it will happen. What’s up Em? Holla at me.” 

While it might have been difficult to imagine Eminem and Ty Dolla $ign connecting once upon a time, these days, Slim has been far more versatile in his collaborative choices. We recently saw “The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady” manifest after Cudi issued a similarly public call upon the “Rap God’s” services. And with rumors of a new Eminem album tending to swirl every so often, perhaps it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Featuring Ty Dolla $ign melodist sliding through to lay down a hook. After all, he’s the man that Snoop Dogg declared to be the “reincarnation of Nate Dogg,” and we all know how great Eminem and Nate Dogg‘s chemistry was. 

Check out the full interview below, and sound off — do you want to hear Ty Dolla $ign and Eminem connecting on wax? 

Via HNHH

