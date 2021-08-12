Ty Dolla $ign & DVSN Announce Joint Album: “Cheers to the Best Memories”

Whether or not your saw it coming ever since the release of “I Believe It” earlier this summer, it has now been revealed that two of the best contemporary R&B acts in the music industry are teaming up for a collaborative album: Ty Dolla $ign and DVSN.

Yes, months after DVSN linked up with the Featuring Ty Dolla $ign artist for their posthumous Mac Miller single, both parties have formally announced that their joint album, titled Cheers to the Best Memories, is officially on the way. This news comes months after DVSN signed a new management deal with LVRN, so perhaps the OVO x LVRN connection is proving to be a fruitful relationship.

Set to release on OVO Sound, DVSN and Ty Dolla $ign‘s joint album is set to release on August 20th. Prior to their work on Cheers to the Best Memories, Ty Dolla $ign and DVSN showcased their collaborative chemistry on the A Muse In Her Feelings cut “Dangerous City,” so although little is still known about their forthcoming project, fans can undoubtedly expect some high-quality R&B from all three artists.

Peep the album cover for Cheers to the Best Memories below. Are you looking forward to hearing what DVSN and Ty Dolla $ign have cooked up together?