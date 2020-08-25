Ty Dolla $ign & Nicki Minaj Are Dropping A Single Friday

Ty Dolla $ign is gearing up to drop off his new album Dream House, a previously-teased project that remains relatively mysterious in the grand scheme of things. Still, it would appear that Ty is ready to lift the veil to a degree, following yesterday’s announcement with confirmation that his brand new single “Expensive” with Nicki Minaj will be arriving this Friday, August 25th.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The singer took to Twitter to break the news, sharing the track’s artwork while inviting fans to pre-save “Expensive” before the big day. Naturally, many of the Barbz had been expecting this for a while now, as Nicki previously previewed the single back in March. Since then, it’s been nothing but anticipation for the official release, so we’ll have to see whether the full version lives up to the hype.

In any case, we’ll have a better idea as to what Ty Dolla $ign is getting up to when “Expensive” drops on Friday. Seeing as we’ve already seen the lead Dream House single in “Ego Death,” which features Kanye West, Skrillex, and FKA Twigs, perhaps a sonic direction will begin to reveal itself. Either way, we won’t have to wait much longer — check back this Friday for Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj’s “Expensive.”