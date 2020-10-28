Ty Dolla $ign Wows With His Phenomenal Tiny Desk Concert

Ty Dolla $ign remains one of the most slept-on musicians in the entire world and his recent Tiny Desk performance is a testament to that.

The Los Angeles native is well-known for his X-rated hooks on songs with… well, with everybody. The star has worked with a who’s who of people in music but, for some reason, his personal releases haven’t been enough to make him a household name like some of his peers. Still, he’s one of the most respected men in the business, and he comes from a school of artists that learned to play every single instrument, producing his own music, mixing, and more.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

At the end of last week, Ty released his new studio album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, which is a celebration of his ability to gel with anyone he gets in the studio with. There are songs with Kanye West, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Jhené Aiko, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Gunna, and many more.

Fans of the multi-talented instrumentalist have been waiting for the moment he steps on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series and, today, he finally scratched that itch, performing a medley of six songs, including the new “Tempations”, as well as some old hits like “Something New”, “Or Nah,” and others.

His band included Skrillex and Ant Clemons, as well as the rest of his regular crew.

Watch the stunning performance above and let us know what you thought of it.