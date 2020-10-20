Rap Basement

Ty Dolla $ign’s New Album Tracklist Is Stacked: Kanye West, Future, & More

Posted By on October 20, 2020

Ty Dolla $ign’s new album “Featuring Ty Dolla $ign” features Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, Future, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, and more.

Unsurprisingly, Ty Dolla $ign‘s new album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, is filled with high-profile features.

Versions of the tracklist have been floating around for the last few days but, with the help of Apple Music, Ty has officially dropped the official listing, which includes twenty-three songs and appearances from just about everybody.

We’ll put this as concisely as possible. Featuring Ty Dolla $ign is set to include features from Kid Cudi, Post Malone, Kanye West, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak, Serpentwithfeet, Quavo, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, Burna Boy, Big Sean, Roddy Ricch, Mustard, Kehlani, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Musiq Soulchild, 6LACK, and Tish Hyman. Like we said, it’s loaded.

The length of the album may scare some people away from listening to the entire thing but, given the time Ty has put into the creation of this project, it’s looking likely that each song will be worth your time. Track 6 is specifically drawing the attention of fans, featuring Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, and Thundercat on the same record.

“I’ve been blessed with the gift of collaborating. Not every artist can collaborate with another artist and have the final product be something incredible,” previously said Ty Dolla $ign about his new album. “Many people have said that when you see a song that says, ‘featuring Ty Dolla $ign,’ you know it’s gonna be fire. As humbled as I am when I hear that, I can’t say I disagree.”


Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Featuring Ty Dolla $ign releases at the end of this week.

Via HNHH

