Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Eminem Talks The Golden Age Of Hip Hop, His Favorite Rappers, And More
66
0
Avril Lavigne & Machine Gun Kelly May Have A Collab On The Way
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1046
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
900
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Tyga Spotted With Ex Amanda Trivizas In Miami, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors

Posted By on December 30, 2020

Tyga and his Kylie Jenner clone got a little racy in Miami while enjoying some fun in the sun.

It looks like things between Tyga and his Instagram model and influencer (and Kylie Jenner clone) ex Amanda Trivizas are back on. Before calling things off sometime last year, Amanda was linked to LA Galaxy soccer player Jonathan Dos Santos when he mistakenly posted a racy shot of the two in bed together. Nonetheless, small bumps in the road of their reunion is not an experience unique to the couple.  

Tyga and the Kylie Jenner lookalike were spotted getting along famously while out on a yacht in Miami on Tuesday. The “Rack City” artist and his possible ladyfriend were spotted enjoying some fun in the sun in Miami. Trivizas wore a sexy yellow bikini flaunting her imperfection-free body, while Tyga opted to go shirtless sporting a pair of white shorts. They both decided to stay on the safe side, donning black life preservers before taking a dip in the water.     

The pair was photographed in high spirits, smiling and laughing with each other as paparazzi captured shots of the whole thing. Tyga and Trivizas were romantically linked in 2019 and it’s unclear when exactly they called things off. Ever since breaking things off with cosmetics mogul Kylie Kenner in 2017, Tyga’s dating history since then has consisted of a number of women who look strikingly similar to Kyle

Tyga also spent some time in Miami with his friend and frequent collaborator Chris Brown on Tuesday, December 29th. 

If these two are back on, congratulations to the happy couple!

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Avril Lavigne & Machine Gun Kelly May Have A Collab On The Way
66 525 5
0
Eminem Talks The Golden Age Of Hip Hop, His Favorite Rappers, And More
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Eminem Talks The Golden Age Of Hip Hop, His Favorite Rappers, And More
66
0
Avril Lavigne & Machine Gun Kelly May Have A Collab On The Way
66
0
Westside Gunn Gives Fans Exclusive Tour Of Phoenix “Allbright” Home
172
0
Tyga Spotted With Ex Amanda Trivizas In Miami, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors
185
0
Who Is Popp Hunna? Everything To Know About The “Adderall (Corvette, Corvette)” Rapper
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Durk Feat. YNW Melly Free Jamell
278
0
Playboi Carti Sky
251
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Shofu Baileys + Bullshit
212
0
Kid Trunks Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Universal
185
0
Xavier Wulf Hold Steady
185
0
Playboi Carti New Tank
172
0
Zaytoven Feat. Chief Keef MoMoney
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Mama’s Baby
146
0
The Kid LAROI Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Tragic” Video
146
1
Too Short Feat. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justce “Oaklandish” Video
424
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Eminem Talks The Golden Age Of Hip Hop, His Favorite Rappers, And More
Avril Lavigne & Machine Gun Kelly May Have A Collab On The Way
Westside Gunn Gives Fans Exclusive Tour Of Phoenix “Allbright” Home