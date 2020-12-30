Tyga Spotted With Ex Amanda Trivizas In Miami, Sparks Reconciliation Rumors

It looks like things between Tyga and his Instagram model and influencer (and Kylie Jenner clone) ex Amanda Trivizas are back on. Before calling things off sometime last year, Amanda was linked to LA Galaxy soccer player Jonathan Dos Santos when he mistakenly posted a racy shot of the two in bed together. Nonetheless, small bumps in the road of their reunion is not an experience unique to the couple.

Tyga and the Kylie Jenner lookalike were spotted getting along famously while out on a yacht in Miami on Tuesday. The “Rack City” artist and his possible ladyfriend were spotted enjoying some fun in the sun in Miami. Trivizas wore a sexy yellow bikini flaunting her imperfection-free body, while Tyga opted to go shirtless sporting a pair of white shorts. They both decided to stay on the safe side, donning black life preservers before taking a dip in the water.

The pair was photographed in high spirits, smiling and laughing with each other as paparazzi captured shots of the whole thing. Tyga and Trivizas were romantically linked in 2019 and it’s unclear when exactly they called things off. Ever since breaking things off with cosmetics mogul Kylie Kenner in 2017, Tyga’s dating history since then has consisted of a number of women who look strikingly similar to Kyle.

Tyga also spent some time in Miami with his friend and frequent collaborator Chris Brown on Tuesday, December 29th.

If these two are back on, congratulations to the happy couple!