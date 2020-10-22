Tyler, The Creator Interviews Himself & Reveals His Favorite Albums

Tyler, the Creator is a character. Actually, he is several characters, as evidenced in his new self-interview for Adobe MAX.

The rap icon is fresh off his campaign for Gucci with A$AP Rocky and Iggy Pop and, this week, he’s releasing a new interview for Adobe, revealing his favorite albums and movies, the advice he would give his 18-year-old self, and more.



Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

During the video, Tyler dresses up in different costumes to ask himself questions. Among his different outfits, his New York impersonation is the most entertaining, emulating the essence of the Big Apple by stealing the spotlight and nailing the accent perfectly.

New York Tyler asks regular Tyler about his favorite albums, to which he reveals that he regularly revisits N.E.R.D.‘s In Search Of…, Eminem‘s The Marshall Mathers LP, Pharrell‘s In My Mind, and Erykah Badu‘s Mama’s Gun.

He also reveals what sort of curriculum he would offer if he could reform the education system, adding more classes on how to properly do your taxes, more music classes, more cooking classes, and, most importantly, a course on “how to wash your ass”.

During the interview, the IGOR artist claims that he doesn’t have much advice to give his 18-year-old self since, eleven years later, everything seems to have worked out. However, if he had to say something, he would warn Young Tyler that all of his old tweets would be used by fans who try to paint him as a hypocrite.

It’s a pretty entertaining watch. Check it out above.