Tyler The Creator Says A$AP Rocky Was Supposed To Be On “Call Me If You Get Lost”

It appears we were awfully close to getting a A$AP Rocky feature on Tyler The Creator’s new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. During a recent show this week, Tyler told the crowd Rocky was supposed to be featured on the album, but he ghosted him for nearly 5 months.

“I made that beat for me and Rocky shit, but that n*gga ignored me for five months. So the middle part where DJ Drama is yelling and Im not rapping, that was for Rocky, but the n*gga,” he says while flaying his hands. As many of the comments point out, Tyler appears to be let down or sad by Rocky’s ignored feature, and hoping there isn’t anything wrong with the two’s friendnship. “You can see the pain in he’s eyes when he said that,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “you know tyler hurt asf.”

Call Me If You Get Lost, which features Lil Wayne, 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla Sign, NBA Youngboy, and more, can be streamed right now on HNHH. Read our review of it right here if you missed it.