Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
1191
0
Gucci Mane Ice Daddy
437
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Tyler The Creator Says A$AP Rocky Was Supposed To Be On “Call Me If You Get Lost”

Posted By on July 3, 2021

Tyler says Rocky ghosted him for 5 months and didn’t do the feature.

It appears we were awfully close to getting a A$AP Rocky feature on Tyler The Creator’s new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. During a recent show this week, Tyler told the crowd Rocky was supposed to be featured on the album, but he ghosted him for nearly 5 months.

“I made that beat for me and Rocky shit, but that n*gga ignored me for five months. So the middle part where DJ Drama is yelling and Im not rapping, that was for Rocky, but the n*gga,” he says while flaying his hands. As many of the comments point out, Tyler appears to be let down or sad by Rocky’s ignored feature, and hoping there isn’t anything wrong with the two’s friendnship. “You can see the pain in he’s eyes when he said that,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “you know tyler hurt asf.”

Check out the clip below (2nd slide) and sound off in the comments. Why do you think Rocky would ignore the feature?

Call Me If You Get Lost, which features Lil Wayne, 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla Sign, NBA Youngboy, and more, can be streamed right now on HNHH. Read our review of it right here if you missed it.

Kevin Winter/ Getty Images
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66 525 5
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
66
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79
0
Azealia Banks Issues Her Own “Manifesto”
159
0
Billie Eilish Asks A Bold Question In Viral Risqué TikTok
251
0
Soulja Boy Says He Was The First Rapper With An iPhone
424
0
More News

Trending Songs

Yungeen Ace Feat. G Herbo Choppa 4 My Enemies
53
0
D Savage Don't U Change
53
0
NorthsideBenji & DJ Charlie B 30,000 Ft.
93
0
Tay Money Walk
53
0
G Herbo Feat. Yosohn Cold World
79
0
Casanova Feat. Popcaan Deserve You
172
0
Fenix Flexin Risky
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Curren$y Details The Hospital Visit That Turned Him Off Of Blunts On “How To Roll”
53
0
Blxst & Bino Rideaux “Movie” Video
172
0
Kenny Mason Explains Why He Went Vegan During The Pandemic
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
Azealia Banks Issues Her Own “Manifesto”