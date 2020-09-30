Rap Basement

Tyler, The Creator Says Lil Baby & 42 Dugg’s “We Paid” Is The “Core Of Rap Music”

Posted By on September 30, 2020

Tyler, The Creator offers some major praise to Lil Baby and 42 Dugg.

To say that 42 Dugg is having a big year would be an understatement. The Detroit rapper has been behind two of the biggest songs of the year, delivering some magic with Lil Baby on “Grace” and “We Paid“. Both tracks have catapulted the 4PF and CMG signee to a new level, which has his fans excited for what’s to come.

While both records have been instrumental in bringing 42 Dugg’s platform up a few notches, the latter has arguably had more of a longlasting impact. “We Paid” is one of the hardest songs of the year, remaining in rotation months after its release and earning praise from all corners.

This morning, Tyler, The Creator was opening up about his music taste, offering some kind words for 50 Cent and G-Unit’s mixtapes back in the days. He fast-forwarded a few years to get back to 2020, where he coined “We Paid” the “core of rap music.”

“We paid is like, the core of rap music, that shit is, i cant even articulate it,” wrote Tyler on Twitter.

He’s not the only person that’s in love with the song. Just after its release, Yung Joc chimed in, saying that despite the diss against his bank account, he can’t knock Lil Baby and 42 Dugg because they killed their delivery.

We’re going to need more collaborations between Baby and Dugg in the coming months.

Via HNHH

