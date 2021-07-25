Rap Basement

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
Tyler, The Creator Shares Pharrell Tribute On 15th Anniversary Of “In My Mind”

Posted By on July 25, 2021

Tyler, The Creator celebrated the 15th anniversary of the release date for Pharrell’s “In My Mind.”

Tyler, The Creator celebrated the anniversary of Pharrell’s debut album In My Mind, on Twitter, Sunday, with a tribute reflecting on listening to the project while in high school. Tyler also included a photo of himself at 15-years-old.

“‘In My Mind’ turns 15 today. Came out around the time of this photo,” Tyler quote-tweeted the throwback picture. “Was at Hawthorne High summer school and man I cant articulate what it means/ did for me. I made Odd Future that summer and set out to be where I am now before 10th grade began. Very important piece of art to me.”

Tyler, The Creator, Pharrell
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Tyler has praised Pharrell as one of his biggest inspirations throughout his career and even worked with him on multiple occasions. His most recent album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, features Pharrell on the track, “JUGGERNAUT.”

 On the 10th anniversary of In My Mind, back in 2016, Tyler shared a similar tribute, expressing the important role the project played in his life.

“Being 15 black not really ‘interested’ in what the majority of my peers were into, it made me feel safe,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I was optimistic, always daydreaming and setting goals so I felt you were directly speaking to me.” The post ends with Tyler saying, “I’m now a young entrepreneur all because I believed you when I said I could be… I never had brothers, uncles or my father around so thank you for being the male figure I gravitated to. Allowing me to embrace being different and trusting my ideas.”

Check out Tyler’s tribute post below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New "Pink Tape" Music At Rolling Loud
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins' Homophobic "INDUSTRY BABY" Comments
Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
Jay Critch To The Sky
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
Zach Zoya Understand
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
James Blake Say What You Will
YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In "How To Roll" History
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get "Thot Food" In Atlanta
Coupe
Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New "Pink Tape" Music At Rolling Loud