Tyler, The Creator Shows Love To Jill Scott On 20th Anniversary Of “Who Is Jill Scott?”

Posted By on July 19, 2020

Tyler, the Creator showered Jill Scott with praise on the 20th anniversary of her debut album, “Who Is Jill Scott?”

Tyler, the Creator is a big Jill Scott fan, and he’s making sure the whole world knows. The rapper took to Twitter on the 20th anniversary of Jilly from Philly’s critically acclaimed debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?, on Saturday to celebrate the body of work and express how much it meant to him growing up. “20 YEARS AGO THIS ALBUM FLOODED MY EARS, BEING THE SOUNDTRACK FOR THAT SUMMER AND SHAPING MY EARS INTO WHAT THEY ARE NOW,” Tyler wrote. “I HOLD THIS BODY OF WORK VERY CLOSE TO ME, LOVE YOU @missjillscott.”

Much to Tyler’s joy, no doubt, Jill responded to his gracious tweet, thanking him for his kind words. “Thank you so much!!!” she wrote. “It makes me so feel so proud to have created anything that’s touched your life. Love and freedom!!! Miss Jill Scott.”

Tyler wasn’t the only hip hop artist to show love to Jill’s debut. Missy Elliott replied to a tweet celebrating the 20th anniversary and asking which song is everyone’s favourite. “The WHOLE ALBUM SNAPPED!” Missy exclaimed, before adding, “speaking of that @maryjblige was the first one to put me on to this album.” Jill responded to the tweet with, “I love you both the long way @MissyElliott @maryjblige.”

Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 was released on July 18th, 2000. The album debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and would go on to become certified double platinum with 2.5 million copies sold.

[Via]

Via HNHH

