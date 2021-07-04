Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Tyler, The Creator Shows Off His Immense Talent During Studio Session

July 4, 2021

Tyler recently took to Instagram with a clip of him working on the song “SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE.”

Tyler, the Creator has been on a monumental roll with his last three albums. They have all been contenders for the best album of the year, and his latest effort Call Me If You Get Lost has been a huge hit amongst fans. The project contains some of Tyler’s best production yet and it also features some impeccable storytelling that sees Tyler at his best lyrically. What makes the project special is that Tyler made most of the arrangements himself, and it just goes to show how talented he really is.

Recently, Tyler took to his Instagram page where he posted a video of himself constructing the bridge to “SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE.” In the clip, Tyler is creating some incredible melodies and harmonies on his keyboard, all while trying to see how it fits in with the rest of the instrumentation. Overall, it’s the perfect display of his abilities as a musician.

Tyler, the Creator

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

It’s always fun to see the behind-the-scenes nuts and bolts of how an album is made, especially when it’s one artist who is doing most of the heavy lifting. Over the years, Tyler has proven to be a master at his craft and this latest clip is yet another example of what he can, almost off of a whim.

Needless to say, Call Me If You Get Lost is still in heavy rotation, and we can’t wait to see how he continues to evolve in the future.

Via HNHH

