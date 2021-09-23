Rap Basement

Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot

Posted By on September 22, 2021

He wants it to be known that the way this scam is moving is not how he does business.

Scammers have existed for as long as there have been people to take advantage of, and in our technology-driven culture, it is becoming the new norm. There are thousands of people who have made careers of scamming others while using entertainers’ names to pull off their grifts. People have claimed to work for artists or even be a famous artist themselves as they go after the unexpecting, especially on social media.

We often hear about entertainers coming forward with warnings against scammers using their names for profit, and Tyler, The Creator is the latest to call out hustlers attempting to make a quick buck or steal from the public.

Tyler, The Creator
Gareth Cattermole / Staff / Getty Images

“I DONT EMAIL. CLANCY WILL NOT SEND AN EMAIL LOOKING FOR FILES,” Tyler tweeted while mentioning his manager, Christian Clancy. “IF YOU RECEIVED AN EMAIL LIKE THAT, ITS FAKE. I DONT DROPBOX EITHER.”

Leaked tracks and albums have plagued artists as scammers have gotten their hands on material not intended for the public’s eyes and ears. It has derailed releases—and halted some, altogether. Dropbox has been the unofficial avenue to which many of these leaked files are transferred and artists are doing their best at deterring people from falling victim.

Via HNHH

