U.S. Marshals Hold Fyre Festival Merch Auction to Assist Victims

Posted By on August 2, 2020

The U.S. Marshals Service auctions off Fyre Fest merchandise to provide aid to those affected.

To help ease the burden of Billy McFarland’s Fyre Fest failure in 2017, the U.S. Marshals Service will be auctioning off merch from the fraudulent event and donating the proceeds to those who were affected by the scam. McFarland is currently serving a six-year sentence for his scheme at a federal prison in Ohio.

There are 126 items available for purchase. The items to be sold include a souvenir token engraved with the phrase “a conspiracy to change the entertainment,” a cap, some long-sleeve t-shirts, a hoodie, jogger sweatpants, and a wristband for festival entry.

“This Fyre Festival-branded clothing and other items that were seized from Billy McFarland were originally intended to be sold at the Fyre Festival itself but were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release,” said Southern District of New York U.S. Marshal Ralph Sozio. “The proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland’s $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes.”

Vendor Gaston & Sheehan will be hosting the auction. Items are currently open for bidding and registration, which is scheduled to end on August 13. 

Check out the auction website here. Let us know if you’d cop any of these items.

[Via]

Via HNHH

