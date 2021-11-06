Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Unconfirmed Reports Reveal Astroworld Festival Victims May Have Been Injected With Drugs

Posted By on November 6, 2021

The youngest person killed at the event was reportedly just 10 years old.

Day two of Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was expected to kick off today, but after eight attendees were tragically killed on day one, the Houston rapper decided to shut down the event. Early this afternoon he shared a statement, expressing his disbelief over the mass casualty that occurred on Friday night.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” the “MAFIA” artist wrote on Twitter. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

The upsetting incident has made headlines worldwide, and according to TMZ, some sources are sharing that a patron of the event may have been injecting others in the crowd with drugs. Someone closely linked to the festival allegedly told the site that authorities are currently trying to determine if attendees who went into cardiac arrest during the stampede were also injected.

Reports say that at least one of the victims was seen foaming at the mouth before going into cardiac arrest, which could be considered evidence that there was foul play involved. One of the eight people killed while attending Astroworld Festival was reportedly just 10 years old. RIP.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images 

TMZ acknowledges that they have not yet confirmed this news, although their source is allegedly a key person involved in the festival, so the speculation could turn out to be the truth further down the road. Aside from the unfortunate loss of life, over 300 people also sustained injuries in the crowd. 

For more information on what went down at Travis Scott’s festival, read our initial report on the incident.

[Via]
Via HNHH

