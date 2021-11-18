Rap Basement

Unheard Whitney Houston Song Demo To Be Auctioned Off As Part Of Limited NFT Collection

Posted By on November 18, 2021

The collection will be available on the Quincy Jones-backed “OneOf” music NFT platform.

Fans looking to get their hands on exclusive photos and artwork of Whitney Houston are in luck.

According to a press release from OneOf, the Quincy Jones-backed green NFT music platform, a collection of thousands of “affordable, fixed-price NFTs,” featuring archival photos transformed into “colorful and vibrant animations,” is partially available to the public, and will be sold based on a tier system. 

Still of Gold tier crypto artwork created by Diana Sinclair from the Whitney Houston Collection/OneOf

OneOf said that the 300 NFTs featured within the collection’s Gold Tier went on pre-sale yesterday, November 17, and consisted of 300 non-fungible tokens all priced at $17. Platinum and Diamond NFTs, as well any remaining Gold Tier NFTs, will go on sale for a primary, 7-day period beginning on November 30.

The crown jewel of the NFT collection, however, will be made available through auction. 

“This exclusive collection culminates in a single ‘OneOf One Iconic’ item: an early never-before-heard full-length song demo recording that Houston made at age 17,” OneOf wrote in its press release. “This recording will be auctioned in December, with auction details revealed on December 1 at OneOf.world, a two-day immersive art, music and NFT experience during Miami Art Week.” 

George Rose/Getty Images

OneOf co-founder Joshua James added that the company was thrilled to put the collection together.

“Whitney is an icon for the ages,” he said. “We couldn’t be more excited to be releasing this historical song from the very beginning of her journey as an artist.”

Will you be trying to grab a Whitney Houston NFT? Would you bid for an opportunity to own an unheard recording of a Whitney Houston song demo? Let us know down in the comments. 

Via HNHH

