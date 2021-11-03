Universal Hip Hop Museum Commemorates Inaugural Hip Hop History Month With “Know Ya Hip Hop” Campaign

Over the last five decades, hip hop and the culture surrounding it has woven itself so firmly into the fabric of the United States, that it has become the force behind almost every trend or cultural movement in the country.

Back in July, Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) co-sponsored Resolution 331, which sought to designate August 11 as Hip Hop Recognition Day, and November as Hip Hop History Month, and pushed to bring it to fruition. Much to their surprise, the Resolution was passed by the Senate (under the leadership of Senator Chuck Schumer (D-CA)) and both Hip Hop Recognition Day and Hip Hop History month were legitimized.

To commemorate the inaugural Hip Hop History Month, the Universal Hip Hop Museum has announced its “Know Ya Hip Hop” campaign, in celebration of the passing of Resolution 331.

According to a press release, the “Know Ya Hip Hop” campaign “is a call to the public to educate itself on Hip Hop as a culture’s significant impact on history and to acknowledge its “universal” spirit, one that is inclusive and brims with diversity, creativity, and social equity,” and will “be featured on the museum’s social media, website, select billboards, and AllHipHop.com. It will include flyers from legendary parties and jams from across the country whose event dates will correspond with each day of November.”

Congressman Bowman, who played a pivotal role in the drafting and passing of Resolution 331, professed his love for hip hop, and made it clear why he worked so hard to establish Hip Hop History Month in the United States.

“Hip Hop is an honest story of communities around the world and provides the opportunity to increase understanding and create a pathway forward for all of us,” he said. “Hip Hop is my life. Hip Hop saved my life. Hip Hop gave me knowledge of self. Hip Hop is who I am … the celebration of Hip Hop history and the study of it is essential to our democracy, our innovation, our voice, and who we are as human beings.”

