SZA Rides The Momentum With A Promising New Snippet
66
0
Usher Announces Residency At The Colosseum In Las Vegas For 2021
79
0
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
887
1
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
768
5
Usher Announces Residency At The Colosseum In Las Vegas For 2021

Posted By on September 4, 2020

Usher will be performing at The Colosseum in Las Vegas for five months in 2021.

Usher has inked a deal to pick up a residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas, starting in July 2021.

Usher, Residency, Las VegasPascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“I cannot wait to perform for an audience,” Usher told Billboard. “In Vegas, I get a chance to create the show that I want, and I get a chance to be with my fans who’ve been cooped up for months and months.”

Usher will be performing 12 shows starting on July 16, 2021 and running until Jan. 1, 2022. The singer says the Vegas crowd will be treated to a unique experience that will encompass early records, recent songs, and new music, while taking advantage of the technical opportunities of The Colosseum. 

“This is a real treat because it’s the first time I’ve ever done anything quite like this. You have benchmarks, right? You want to have your record played on the radio and then go on to win a Grammy. Vegas was always a benchmark for me that I couldn’t wait to be able to do,” Usher says. “ I can pull from all of the things that I’ve done— a little bit of acting, a little bit of personality, a little bit of music, dance. I can be more intimate than I’ve ever been with my audience, allowing people to come in and feel a different level of connection to the songs. Las Vegas is all about really shining it up.”

Tickets will go on sale, September 10.

Via HNHH

