Usher Confirms GF Jenn Goicoechea’s Pregnancy, Says Sons Are “Excited”

There’s much to be celebrated in Usher‘s neck of the woods now that the singer has revealed personal and professional news in the last few days. On Friday (September 4), it was announced that Usher would be taking up in Las Vegas as he now has a residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace. The show will launch on July 16, 2021, and fans can purchase tickets as early as September 7. The singer chatted with Good Morning America about his new gig and said it’s something that he’s always dreamed of doing.

“Finally now, to be able to come to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and be able to go back in time and do the earlier songs as well as new music and give people this up close and personal immersive experience is really something that I’m looking forward to,” he said. “Really looking forward to Las Vegas, going there for 12 shows starting in July and really excited about it.” Usher added, “It’s gonna be crazy, man.”

There have also been rumors that Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their first child together, and he confirmed that the gossip was true. He also stated that his two sons, 12-year-old Usher V and 11-year-old Naviyd, are ready to become big brothers. “[They’re] elated and excited,” said Usher. “Babies always bring such joy to a family. Really excited for my young one — well, my bean’s arrival.”

Fans can also expect to receive some new music from Usher very soon. Watch Usher on Good Morning America below.