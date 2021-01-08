Rap Basement

Mulatto Claps Back At Fan For Criticizing Her Music: "It's Lyrics To A Song"
Dot Da Genius Discusses How Kanye West Influenced Him As A Producer
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
“Verzuz” Announces In-Person Battle Hiatus

Posted By on January 8, 2021

The Verzuz battle team decides to take a break from in-person battles amid increased Covid-19 numbers.

Verzuz battles are about the only thing keeping music lovers sane during this pandemic and although battles have been less frequent lately, the girls and R&B fans are patiently awaiting the upcoming face-off. Heartbreak crooners, Ashanti and Keyshia Cole were originally scheduled to pair-off their top 20 songs and collaborations of all-time on December 12th, 2020 but were unfortunately unable to compete.

Ashanti tested positive with COVID-19 prior to the scheduled celebration of music, possibly because she was openly parading around the globe during a pandemic and not once failing to show her Instagram what country she was enjoying. About the only person shocked she had COVID was well… Ashanti herself but thankfully she’s doing well and COVID-free. Their new battle is expected to take place this weekend on Saturday, December 9th, and despite the Murder Inc. artist’s negative COVID results, the face-off will likely take place from separate locations.

As a result of the steady spike in COVID-19 numbers, Verzuz co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timberland decided to take the beloved music battles back to their original roots, with artists playing and performing their greatest records by their lonesome without the crazy sets and productions that were becoming the new norm. 

In the announcement, Verzuz did not mention Ashanti and Keyshia Cole‘s battle would be postponed again but rather that they were “excited for the next few events.” Maybe we’ll get to scream along to Cole’s “Love” after all. Who do you think will walk away with the W?

Via HNHH

