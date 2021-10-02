Rap Basement

“Verzuz” Is Giving Away Tickets To The Next Live Show If You Can Guess Performers

October 1, 2021

Fans have stormed their comments and it looks as if they all agree on at least one of the artists.

It isn’t the easiest feat to score tickets to watch Verzuz go down live, but now the popular series is setting up a contest. Fans are hoping that in the future, Verzuz will plan full-on tours that mirror what we have been watching from the comfort of our homes, but in the meantime, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and their team are continuing with their virtual-live event.

On Friday (October 1), the Verzuz powers that be shared a post where they asked fans to guess who was on the line-up for the next event. Those who get the answer correct are in for a treat.

They uploaded a photo showing silhouettes of what looks to get their next set of guests and are asking the public to give their takes on who it may be.

“WANNA PLAY? We got a new VERZUZ on the way Sunday, October 17th, brought to you by the killer new series, #Chucky,” they wrote in the caption. “Who do y’all think it is!? Drop your guesses in the comments below and we’ll pick an entry at random to get a pair of tix!” People have been storming the comments with their guesses and most people have agreed on at least one. 

If they’re correct, get ready to watch Hip Hop royalty bring the early days of the genre to the Verzuz stage. Take a look and drop your guesses below.

Via HNHH

