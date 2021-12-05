Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vevo Releases Several Of Jay-Z’s Classic Music Videos For His 52nd Birthday
146
0
Snoop Dogg Discusses New Album & Super Bowl Halftime With Ebro
291
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2316
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1707
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Vevo Releases Several Of Jay-Z’s Classic Music Videos For His 52nd Birthday

Posted By on December 4, 2021

Jay-Z released several of his most popular music videos on Vevo in honor of his 52nd birthday.

In honor of Jay-Z’s 52nd birthday, he teamed up with Vevo through Roc Nation to release several of the legendary Brooklyn rapper’s most iconic music videos on YouTube. Included in the list are “Empire State of Mind,” and “Run This Town.”

“To celebrate being added to the world’s largest music video platform, the network has dedicated a 24-hour block of programming on their hip-hop channel along with 1-hour programming blocks on their 90’s channel and 2000’s channel today,” Vevo said in a statement.

Jay-z, YouTube
Brian Ach / Getty Images

Other hits to wind up on YouTube include “Encore,” “Izzo (H.O.V.A),” “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune),” “In My Lifetime,” “Holy Grail,” “Young Forever,” “Girls Girls Girls,” “On To The Next One,” and “Streets Is Watching.” Jay also dropped the full ten-minute performance art film for his Magna Carta Holy Grail hit, “Picasso Baby”

Additionally, Jay recently released a playlist on Tidal featuring several underground rappers including Mach-Hommy, The Alchemist, MF DOOM, and more. The “Block Party” playlist was curated in honor of Tidal’s parent company, Square, Inc, changing its name to Block. The legendary rapper has contributed dozens of playlists since Tidal launched in 2015.

Check out several of Jay-Z’s classic videos available on YouTube below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Snoop Dogg Discusses New Album & Super Bowl Halftime With Ebro
291 525 22
0
French Montana Says He Has No Beef With 50 Cent After “BMF”
569 525 43
0

Recent Stories

Vevo Releases Several Of Jay-Z’s Classic Music Videos For His 52nd Birthday
146
0
Snoop Dogg Discusses New Album & Super Bowl Halftime With Ebro
291
0
French Montana Says He Has No Beef With 50 Cent After “BMF”
569
0
Rick Ross, Lil Baby & Lil Wayne Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
860
0
Rick Ross Praises Benny The Butcher As One Of Rap’s Next Up
357
0
More News

Trending Songs

French Montana If I Go Down
66
0
Nicholas Craven Feat. Boldy James Yzerman
132
0
DJ Kay Slay Feat. Snoop Dogg, Too Short, Sheek Louch & Papoose The Jungle
146
0
Dave East Expensive Pain/Paid In Full (EastMix)
238
0
MFnMelo, Pivot Gang & squeakPIVOT Feat. Frsh Waters, Joseph Chilliams & Saba Mood Swing
185
0
NoCap 200 Or Better
199
0
TM88 & Pi'erre Bourne Block boy
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DMX “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” Video
304
0
Doja Cat “Woman” Video
424
0
LPB Poody Reveals His Favorite Restaurants In Orlando On “Snack Review”
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vevo Releases Several Of Jay-Z’s Classic Music Videos For His 52nd Birthday
Snoop Dogg Discusses New Album & Super Bowl Halftime With Ebro
French Montana Says He Has No Beef With 50 Cent After “BMF”