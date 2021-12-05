Vevo Releases Several Of Jay-Z’s Classic Music Videos For His 52nd Birthday

In honor of Jay-Z’s 52nd birthday, he teamed up with Vevo through Roc Nation to release several of the legendary Brooklyn rapper’s most iconic music videos on YouTube. Included in the list are “Empire State of Mind,” and “Run This Town.”

“To celebrate being added to the world’s largest music video platform, the network has dedicated a 24-hour block of programming on their hip-hop channel along with 1-hour programming blocks on their 90’s channel and 2000’s channel today,” Vevo said in a statement.



Brian Ach / Getty Images

Other hits to wind up on YouTube include “Encore,” “Izzo (H.O.V.A),” “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune),” “In My Lifetime,” “Holy Grail,” “Young Forever,” “Girls Girls Girls,” “On To The Next One,” and “Streets Is Watching.” Jay also dropped the full ten-minute performance art film for his Magna Carta Holy Grail hit, “Picasso Baby”

Additionally, Jay recently released a playlist on Tidal featuring several underground rappers including Mach-Hommy, The Alchemist, MF DOOM, and more. The “Block Party” playlist was curated in honor of Tidal’s parent company, Square, Inc, changing its name to Block. The legendary rapper has contributed dozens of playlists since Tidal launched in 2015.

Check out several of Jay-Z’s classic videos available on YouTube below.