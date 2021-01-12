Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Offset Previews Promising New Track
66
0
Gunna’s Next Solo Album Appears To Be “Drip Season 4”
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1006
0
Wiz Khalifa
993
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Vic Mensa’s Non-Profit Was Robbed

Posted By on January 12, 2021

Vic Mensa says his non-profit organization was robbed of over $40,000 of shoes.

On Monday, Vic Mensa took to Instagram to reveal that his Chicago–based non-profit organization SaveMoneySaveLife had been robbed of its entire donation inventory on New Year’s Eve. The organization lost over $40,000 worth of donated items, from new shoes to medical supplies.

“Somebody brought a truck and emptied us out,” a weary Mensa shared on his personal account. “Over $40,000 worth of brand new shoes, winter coats, sleeping bags, you name it.”

In order to regain the losses sustained in the robbery, SaveMoneySaveLife has launched a fundraising campaign.

“When we arrived the morning of New Year’s Day, our team discovered all of our items ransacked and thousands of dollars worth of shoes stolen,” the organization later explained in a statement. “We had a huge shoe distribution planned (postponed due to COVID-19) and all the shoes we collected were taken. Countless hours, money and energy went into acquiring and organizing these donations and has left us deeply disheartened by this loss.”


Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Vic Mensa is not new to philanthropy as he has previously made conscious impacts on his community. Through his non-profit, he helped 11,000 young people learn how to become street medics. He, along with his non-profit, also teamed up with Healthy Hood Chicago to provide winter essentials for those less fortuante. He is also an activist towards gun control and school shootings

If you want to support Vic Mensa and/or the organization, click here to donate. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Offset Previews Promising New Track
66 525 5
0
Gunna’s Next Solo Album Appears To Be “Drip Season 4”
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Offset Previews Promising New Track
66
0
Gunna’s Next Solo Album Appears To Be “Drip Season 4”
93
0
Vic Mensa’s Non-Profit Was Robbed
159
0
A$AP Rocky Announces Virtual Yams Day 2021
159
0
Cole Bennett Hypes Juice WRLD & Young Thug “Bad Boy” Music Video
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Asiahn My World
79
0
will.i.am American Dream
106
0
Blacc Zacc Feat. Lul Eli Plenty Bad Bitches
93
0
NO1-NOAH Ridin For My Love
79
0
COTIS Not Around
93
0
Raekwon Feat. Ghostface Killah Gihad
66
0
ForeverHood Feat. Calboy & Foogiano Make It Happen
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

French Montana Feat. Jack Harlow, Lil Durk “Hot Boy Bling” Video
79
0
King Von “Armed & Dangerous” Video
172
0
Saweetie Feat. Doja Cat “Best Friend” Video
476
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Offset Previews Promising New Track
Gunna’s Next Solo Album Appears To Be “Drip Season 4”
Vic Mensa’s Non-Profit Was Robbed