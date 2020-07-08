Rap Basement

Victoria Monet Reacts To Beyoncé’s Competing Release Date Using Jungle Cats

Posted By on July 8, 2020

Victoria Monet used a hilarious video of jungle cats to explain the reason why she’s delay the release of her debut album, “Jaguar”: Beyoncé is coming.

It looks like Victoria Monet will be delaying the release of her debut album, Jaguar, to make room for the Queen. The rollout for Victoria’s debut has been taking place for a minute now, as the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter has been gearing up to drop Jaguar by releasing multiple singles and accompanying visuals to get fans excited. Initially, we were going to get Jaguar on July 31st, but a little someone has come through and interfered with Victoria’s plans: Beyoncé.

victoria monet beyoncé black is king jaguar lion king jungle video release date delay postponeEthan Miller/Getty Images

Last weekend, news broke that Bey would be releasing a new visual album titled Black Is King on Disney+, inspired by her work on The Lion King: The Gift. Unfortunately for Victoria, the release date for this highly anticipated project from one of the biggest artists in the world is the same as hers, and although Victoria has a dedicated and loyal fanbase, she knew she couldn’t compete with Queen Bey. So, she decided to have a little fun with their shared jungle cat themes while announcing the postponement of her album release.

Victoria shared a video of a jaguar “talking” to a lion to let her fans know that her album has been pushed back a week. At the beginning of the clip, the lion yawns as the jaguar asks, “Wait, what was that?”

“You said you, The Lion King and Queen Bey are dropping a visual album on July 31st, huh?” the voiceover of Victoria as the jaguar asks. “Well…I, the jaguar, will be moving on over to August 7th, where it’s safe. See ya there, folks!” In the caption, she wrote, “When the Queen is coming, you move!! It’s just what you do lol new Jaguar release date: August 7th.” Keep an eye out for Jaguar next month.

Via HNHH

