Vince Staples Announces 2 Albums News & A Netflix Show

Vince Staples is one of the most talented and outspoken rappers out right now. In addition to being one of the West Coast rappers who has built an amazing career without a Dr. Dre co-sign, the Long Beach artist has dropped critically acclaimed albums back-to-back, with his last full-length FM! arriving near the end of 2018. In 2019, Vince also got into his acting bag with the incredible, and sadly short-lived, Atlanta-esque Youtube series The Vince Staples Show. But as of late, Hip-Hop fans haven’t heard much from Vince Staples, gotten any new episodes of The Vince StaplesShow, or received any new music from him since his 2019 single “Hell Bound (Ad 01).”

Well, now fans of the Long Beach rapper can get excited once again because Vince Staples is back. In a recent Q&A for GQ, Vince opened up about his personal life and career challenges in an interview with Desus & Mero‘s Desus Nice, and at the beginning of the piece, it is revealed that the FM! artist has several projects on the way.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

During the intro to Vince Staple’s interview, it is announced that the Big Fish Theory artist will be releasing two albums and a Netflix show in the near future. The first album is revealed to be a self-titled effort that will drop later this summer, and although there is no hint at when the second album will be dropping, its title will be Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Lastly, the GQ article also revealed that a “Netflix show bearing his name” will be released in the near future, leaving one to speculate that The Vince Staples may be making a return afterall.

Which project are you looking forward to the most: the self-titled album dropping this summer, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, or his forthcoming Netflix show?