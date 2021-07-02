Rap Basement

Vince Staples Announces New Album Release Date & Tracklist

Posted By on July 2, 2021

Vince Staples reveals his self-titled new album releases next week.

On Vince Staples‘ twenty-eighth birthday today, the North Long Beach-based rapper announced his upcoming fourth studio album, self-titled Vince Staples, will be dropping next week. After teasing the project for the last few weeks and releasing his new single “LAW OF AVERAGES,” the birthday boy revealed that his full album would be out next week.

“I’m Vince Staples and it’s my birthday,” said the rapper in a video message. “If you care about my birthday, you should do one thing for me. Go pre-save, pre-add, or pre-order Vince Staples by Vince Staples on your local DSP. It would really mean a lot. Thank you, bitch.”

He followed up his post by sharing a new photo with the album’s release date as his caption, telling his fans that July 9 is the big day. In the mood to bless his followers with even more information about the project, the Norf representative came through with his ten-song tracklist, including no features. 

Vince Staples will be the first new project from Vince Staples since 2018’s FM!. Listen to “LAW OF AVERAGES” below and let us know if you’re excited about the new music. Other artists releasing albums next week include Snoh Aalegra, IDK, and more, including the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack.

Via HNHH

