Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
675
0
Boosie Badazz In House
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Vince Staples Sparks Debate By Claiming Atlanta Has The Best Rappers

Posted By on July 9, 2020

Vince Staples, who hails from California, claims Atlanta has the best rappers ever.

The proposed battle between T.I. and 50 Cent has got everyone hoping an announcement from the Verzuz organizers, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, is on the horizon. As we wait to see if the challenge actually takes place, people are theorizing who they believe would win. With the majority of fans taking 50 Cent over Tip on social media, Vince Staples just had to speak up and remind everybody that the King of the South didn’t just get that moniker for no reason — he earned it. In fact, Vince believes that Atlanta, Tip’s hometown, yields the greatest rappers ever.

Sparking debate on Twitter, the North Long Beach rapper claimed that Atlanta is the premier breeding ground for rap.

“Y’all just be talking to fit in T.I. got a plethora of bangers,” he said. “Atlanta got the best rappers ever and it’s not even close.”

As people argued that zones like New York have birthed more legendary spitters, Vince explained why he hold ATL so high on his list.

“It’s ten billion rappers from Atlanta and they all got a classic song and unique outfits. They probably got more outfits than they got songs,” he added.

He even winded up pulling a few jokes. 

“That SahBabii just dropped go educate yourself on Atlanta. Martin Luther King was from Atlanta and the flow was crazy. Stop talking to me,” said Vince. 

Do you agree that Atlanta produces the best rappers of all-time? Sound off in the comments.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79 525 6
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists
185
0
DJ Khaled Teases Drake Collab With Cryptic OVO Owl Graphic
159
0
Lil Nas X Teases New Song “Call Me By Your Name”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Uno The Activist Das Him
79
0
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies Feat. Wale Walking Accomplishment
119
0
Summer Walker Feat. PartyNextDoor My Affection
106
0
Jay Critch Money Talk
93
0
Duke Deuce Feat. Mulatto KIRK
146
0
Tory Lanez Staccato
106
0
Juice WRLD Titanic
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
397
0
The Weeknd Feat. Doja Cat “In Your Eyes” Video
251
0
G Herbo Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “Like This” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists