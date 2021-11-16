W Magazine Attempts To Pull Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Cover After Astroworld Fest

The corporate machines who were once lined up for Travis Scott are quietly attempting to distance themselves from the Cactus Jack brand in the wake of the Astroworld Festival. We’ve already heard reports that Nike delayed the release of a collab with Scott due to the deadly crowd surge while Fortnite had reportedly removed a Travis Scott emote that was supposedly launched in support of Astroworld.



Even some media publications are attempting to scrub their association with Scott on the low. According to PageSix, W Magazine is in a last-minute blitz to prevent their next issue featuring Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner from hitting newsstands across the country. The decision to pull the issue comes a little over a week after the incident at Astroworld Fest that led to a death toll of 10 people.

The story with Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner included an extensive interview with the couple who are expecting their second child together. The story was printed before the Astroworld Festival tragedy but as more information emerges about the fatal concert, editors are reportedly scrambling to try and recall the magazine.

“W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks,” one source told Page Six. “In the light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least.”

