Wack 100 Says The Game Isn’t Retiring & Will Drop 30 New Songs

Back in 2019, many hip-hop fans were saddened to hear that The Game was planning on retiring from music right after releasing his ninth solo album Born 2 Rap back in 2019. In a statement provided by his publicist in support of the album, the Compton emcee wrote, “I’ve had a great run and surpassed my rap goals a long time ago. It’s by God’s grace that I’m able to still be here to deliver full projects at this caliber in an industry where I’ve seen artists come and go.” According to some new information, that might no longer be the case.

In a new interview with AllHipHop, the controversial label head of Cash Money West and 100 Entertainment revealed that rap titan has 30 new projects in the works set to appear on a project called 30 for 30, noting he doesn’t think the rap legend even knows how to step away from making music.



“Do I personally think he’s going to retire? I think not. I don’t think he knows how to,” Wack 100 told Jake Crates in the exclusive interview. “You know he’s got something for the people because he just felt like they needed it. Its 30 Game joints – it’s kinda going to be like a Game playlist type set up.”

“We’re calling it 30 for 30. You know with Game you never know. I know we’re about to start getting off into film, I know he’s definitely looking to manage and sign some artists, but Game has the passion for music, he has a studio at his home. Do I think Game could walk by his studio every day and totally ignore it? Hell naw… Do I think he’s not going to stay relevant without having something to say, he definitely will,” Wack 100 revealed the publication.



Before releasing Born 2 Rap in 2019, the former G-Unit member’s last effort was 1992 in 2016. Are you excited to hear The Game might have some new music on the way? Sound off in the comments.

