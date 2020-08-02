Waka Flocka Doesn’t Think Anyone Can Out Rap Big K.R.I.T

Big K.R.I.T definitely deserves his dues. Over the years, he’s provided some classic tapes and potent albums that are undeniably great. However, it feels like he doesn’t necessarily get the credit he deserves in the world of rap. Sure, it’s partially due to the fact that he isn’t doing the most on the ‘Gram or releasing music at a rapid pace.

On the latest episode of Drink Champs, Waka Flocka joined DJ EFN and NORE to chop it up about many topics from his relationship with Gucci Mane to his vegan diet. When the topic of rapping comes up, Waka shared some major praise for Big K.R.I.T.

“Yo K.R.I.T. is literally — of my generation — the most underrated rapper,” he said. “And I’ma tell you, if I had to pick one artist to go against any artist, there’s not one n**ga in hip hop today that I can think about — young — that can out rap Big K.R.I.T. With substance, title, understanding, a complete body of an album, Krit is the illest. Yo, if God asked me, ‘How do you wanna rap?’ I’d be like, ‘Let me rap like Big K.R.I.T. but put some entertainment, how to entertain with it.’ K.R.I.T. that n***a, yo. He one of the most powerfulest young n**gas, bro.”

Check out the full episode of Drink Champs below.

