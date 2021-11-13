Waka Flocka Reacts To Talib Kweli Trolling Kanye West With Ghostwriters Post

The extensive Drink Champs interview with Kanye West has rubbed quite a few of the Rap icon’s peers the wrong way. West dissed Big Sean, talked about Drake’s chess moves, and during the impassioned chat, he fired a few shots at Talib Kweli. Ye said that he was never really a fan of Kweli as a rapper and believed that Common was a better artist. This evening (November 12), Kweli returned the favor and answered West’s criticisms with his “Kanye West ghostwriter appreciation post.”

The upload included several photos of artists and musicians that have helped West pen some of his greatest hits.



Johnny Nunez / Contributor / Getty Images

Artists included Pusha T, Pardison Fontaine, Lupe Fiasco, Consequence, John Legend, Rhymefest, and more, causing amid the second installment of Ye’s interview with Drink Champs hitting the internet. The first edition was over two hours and lit up social media, so we can only imagine what they saved for the second half. Noreaga showed up on Kweli’s comments and wrote, “Petty lol.”

After DJ Akademiks reshared Kweli’s “ghostwriting” reaction, Waka Flocka jumped in the comments with a message about Black people being pitted against one another.

“As Black we will tear our own down while the real threat eating popcorn watching, laughing, and getting paid off everything [monkey speak no evil emoji],” wrote Flocka. Check out Kweli’s post below and let us know if you agree with Flocka.







