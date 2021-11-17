Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Feature Reportedly Taken Off French Montana’s New Album Due To Shady Bars
318
0
Young Dolph Showed Love To Cookie Place He Was Killed At 1 Week Ago
1879
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1734
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1403
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Wale Announces “Under A Blue Moon” Tour Dates

Posted By on November 17, 2021

The “New Balances” rapper is going on tour.

Right before Wale released Folarin II back on October 22, he released a trailer for the record, that featured clips of his old music videos, running in chronological order up until the present time. 

In a similar move, Wale has announced the dates for his upcoming “Under A Blue Moon” tour, and included another video to go along with it. 

Brian Stukes/Getty Images

As a compilation of Wale concerts, including the DMV rapper on stage and interacting with fans outside of venues, names of cities across the United States flash, one by one, until we have a full list of tour stops. Clips from The Office and the infamous Bart Scott “Can’t wait!” audio plays as the “Under A Blue Moon” tour name is announced. 

However, despite his encouragement to “Pull up,” to his tour, this announcement comes on the heels of Wale putting his management on blast for delaying the announcement for more than a week, so that “new artwork” could be acquired.


Check below for a full list of tour dates and locations, and let us know if you’ll be grabbing Wale tickets when he comes to your city. 

“Under A Blue Moon” Tour Dates
1/12/22: Nashville, TN
1/13/22: Chattanooga, TN
1/15/22: Huntsville, AL
1/16/22: Birmingham, AL
1/17/22: Atlanta, GA
1/18/22: Raleigh, NC
1/20/22: Silver Springs, MD
1/21/22: Baltimore, MD
1/23/22: Philadelphia, PA
1/24/22: New York, NY
1/25/22: Boston, MA
1/28/22: Cincinnati, OH
1/29/22: Detroit, MI
1/30/22: Indianapolis, IN
1/31/22: Chicago, IL
2/2/22: Kansas City, MO
2/3/22: St. Louis, MO
2/6/22: Denver, CO
2/8/22: Seattle, WA
2/10/22: Oakland, CA
2/15/22: Los Angeles, CA
2/16/22: San Diego, CA
2/17/22: Phoenix, AZ
2/19/22: San Antonio, TX
2/21/22: Dallas, TX
2/24/22: New Orleans, LA
2/25/22: Mobile, AL
2/26/22: Jackson, MS
3/1/22: Little Rock, AR
3/2/22: Memphis, TN

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Young Dolph Showed Love To Cookie Place He Was Killed At 1 Week Ago
1879 525 142
0
Drake Feature Reportedly Taken Off French Montana’s New Album Due To Shady Bars
318 525 24
0

Recent Stories

Drake Feature Reportedly Taken Off French Montana’s New Album Due To Shady Bars
318
0
Young Dolph Showed Love To Cookie Place He Was Killed At 1 Week Ago
1879
0
Wale Announces “Under A Blue Moon” Tour Dates
199
0
Key Glock Deletes Social Media After Young Dolph’s Death
16147
0
Bow Wow Says He’s On His Jay-Z “4:44” Sh*t Right Now
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

French Montana French Montana LA Leakers Freestyle #124
119
0
Young Dolph 100 Shots
132
0
Kali Feat. MoneyBagg Yo & Latto MMM MMM (The Remix)
146
0
Loopy Ferrell Feat. Benny The Butcher Back Door
172
0
Cozz Addicted
212
0
Maxwell OFF
251
0
2FeetBino Feat. Young Nudy Can't Contain
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
225
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
225
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
331
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Feature Reportedly Taken Off French Montana’s New Album Due To Shady Bars
Young Dolph Showed Love To Cookie Place He Was Killed At 1 Week Ago
Wale Announces “Under A Blue Moon” Tour Dates