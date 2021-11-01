Rap Basement

Wale Details Scary Experience With COVID-19

Posted By on November 1, 2021

The “Folarin II” rapper said his experience made him realize just how serious COVID-19 is.

Following the release of his new albumFolarin II, Wale has been all-the-way in media mode. 

Between digital cover stories and all of the biggest radio stations and interview show, the Washington D.C. rapper has been everywhere, and this morning, he sat down with The Breakfast Club to talk about the new album, wrestling and his recent bout with COVID-19. 

Back in July, the Folarin rapper revealed that he would be out of commission for a while, and that he was “extremely sick.” According to The Breakfast Club‘s Angela Yee, Wale was dealing with both COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Speaking at-length about his experience battling COVID-19, Wale said the coronavirus made him feel like he had no control over anything, and that his already-existing anxiety made the entire situation even scarier. 

“That sh*t feel like you don’t got no control over nothing. I remember when I was in denial, I was like ‘Yeah, I got COVID but I’m just gon’ stay in the house’ and then it’s getting worse,” he said, explaining that he decided to go to the hospital once his blood oxygen levels became unsafe. “I was like ‘Bro, I gotta go’ … I remember taking an Uber to the hospital ’cause I ain’t want to be dramatic. I’m like ‘I can’t breathe’. I remember being there … you know, anxiety and how we deal with it, it was another version. I remember they was taking my blood, and the lady couldn’t find my veins and all this other stuff. I just remember I passed out, I passed out from just that alone. I was like ‘Wow, I was really just like, regular, three days ago,’ and I realized how serious it is.” 

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Wale also explained that, because of COVID regulations on hospital visits, he had to deal with everything completely by himself, and that even though he has recovered enough to get back to work, he is still dealing with the effects of the virus that has killed more than 5 million people. 

“I had to beg them n****s to let me go home … Just being in there dolo, nobody can come in … it was just a lot,” he told The Breakfast Club. “One thing that people don’t talk enough with COVID is the after effects. The main thing with me is the COVID fog. That sh*t is real … It feel like you smoked too much. For me, because I have legitimate issues with anxiety and stuff, everything was heightened.” 

Check out Wale’s full interview with The Breakfast Club below and let us know what you think about his experience battling the coronavirus in the comments.

