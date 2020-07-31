Wale Expresses Disappointment Over MTV VMA Snub: “I Failed Again”

The 2020 MTV Video Music Award nominations are in, and there are many artists who are vexed that their names haven’t been included on the list of nods. On social media, artists are retweeting announcements about their nominations, but Wale isn’t as enthusiastic. He wasn’t recognized by MTV this year and briefly shared his disappointment over on Twitter.



Gabe Ginsberg / Stringer / Getty Images

Billboard tweeted, “.@ArianaGrande and @ladygaga lead the 2020 @MTV #VMA nominations! See the complete list of nominees below,” a message that Wale retweeted with a forlorn caption. “I failed again.” Then, he followed that up with, “I shouldn’t be this disappointed. I know I shouldn’t but here we are.”

Wale’s fans chimed in with encouraging words about his catalog and reassurance that awards don’t measure a person’s true talent. Last month, Wale suggested that he’s been “blackballed to death” and took issue with the way some members of his team have been managing his career. “I’m blackballed to death . But won’t go there,” the rapper said at the time. “I’m either a below average artist or somethin fishy . But the information is out there.” Let us know what you think of Wale’s tweets and comment if you think there are folks out there keeping him from being great.