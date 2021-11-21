Rap Basement

Wale Has Fired His Management Team

Posted By on November 21, 2021

Wale is in the market for new management.

The second half of 2021 has been eventful for Wale. Along with an album release and upcoming tour, Wale is now on the lookout for a new management team.

Wale took to Twitter yesterday (Nov. 20) to announce that he has split from his management team and is looking for a new one: “Ok . Finally time to find new management . With all due respect my time wit this team has officially come to and end . More information soon..”

He also decided to bite his tongue while explaining what people should look for in a management team: “Y’all got to find a team that believe in your ideas . People who will fight for your well being . So much I want to say but I’ll wait till I have the proper platform so we super clear on what’s been goin on THE PAST YEAR AND A HALF.”

Last week, Wale expressed frustration with this team because of how they handled his tour announcement: “I’m at a dead end wit this ‘team’ … if it wasn’t for my fans , man . The bar has been bare minimum and they daring me to speak on it cuz they know I be sick of the narratives. But anybody who has been paying attention knows things behind the scenes have been terrible for months . I can’t wait to fully explain everything.”

So, while he is still not fully able to be transparent about how his management team has wronged him, he still made is concerns known.

Wale is a legend in the hip-hop industry, and hopefully he can find a team that understands that going forward.

Via HNHH

