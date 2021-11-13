Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1654
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1350
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Wale Laments About Things Being “Terrible For Months” With His Team

Posted By on November 12, 2021

Once again, Wale expresses frustration with his team after they delayed the announcement of his upcoming tour.

It is common for artists to come forward with their frustrations, especially pertaining to the industry, their management, or their record labels. We’ve read several posts, tweets, and listened to interviews from rappers who have taken issue with how their careers are being handled, and recently, Wale came forward with a few grievances of his own.

Last month, Wale delivered Folarin II, a follow-up to his 2012 project, Folarin. As he prepares to announce his upcoming tour, it seems that he is running into a few obstacles with his team.

Wale
Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

“Not gon lie I been super quiet about things goin on behind the scenes .. but I’m at a wall,” he tweeted. “They just told me it’d take a ‘week to have different artwork to announce my tour’. [rolling crying laughing emoji] I’m at a dead end wit this ‘team’ … if it wasn’t for me fans , man .” He also added, “The bar has been bare minimum and they daring me to speak on it cuz they know I be sick of the narratives.”

“But anybody who has been paying attention knows things behind the scenes have been terrible for months . I can’t wait to fully explain everything.” In the summer of 2020, Wale said that he was being “blackballed” and his management was doing the “bare minimum.” Wale’s Folarin II was released through Warner Records and Maybach Music.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159 525 12
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
159
0
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
344
0
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap
185
0
Lil Uzi Vert Throws Mic Into Crowd After Day N Vegas Set Is Cut Short
172
0
Kanye West & Beanie Sigel Reunite Following “Drink Champs” Interview
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rod Wave By Your Side
53
0
Tory Lanez Lady Of Namek
159
0
D Block Europe Feat. Offset Chrome Hearts
212
0
Jay Critch Headlines (CritchMix)
159
0
Kanye West Feat. Andre 3000 "Life Of The Party"
304
0
Kojey Radical Gangsta
265
1
M.I.A., M.I.A., M.I.A. & M.I.A. Babylon
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
119
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
304
0
Lil Wayne feat. Drake “She Will” Video
344
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake Offering Virtual Tours Of Toronto Estate Via New DrakeRelated Website
Lil Nas X Says He “Feels Bad” For DaBaby
Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap