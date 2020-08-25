Rap Basement

Nicki Minaj Wants Jury To Determine Who Leaked "Sorry" In Copyright Lawsuit
Saweetie Rejected Help From Famous Relatives: "I Believe In Being Self-Made"
600 Breezy Iceman Edition 2
Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
Wale & Reason Tease A New Banger On The Way

Posted By on August 25, 2020

At long last, it would appear that Wale and Reason are ready to drop off a few of their “Revenge Of The Dreamers 3” collaborations.

Though Wale has been known to slow it down and get romantic on a record from time to time, don’t get it twisted. He can snap if he so chooses, especially when paired with a lyricist of equal or higher caliber. And judging from his recent flurry of Twitter activity, it’s likely that time is about to come.

Wale Reason

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images 

Those who remember the Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 recording period know that no shortage of music and collaborations emerged from the two-week studio session. And following the album’s release, Reason confirmed that he and Wale had “two joints” in the stash — neither of which have been released yet. Luckily, it would appear that things are about to change, if Wale’s cryptic tweets can be believed.

“Today should be the day .. u don’t deserve this lol I got to get my life in order … @reasonTDE,” he writes, eliciting a response from his collaborator. “Lol when you ready man I’m here,” replies Reason, whose presence is enough to bring “Lambo Truck” partner in crime Cozz out of hiding. “Naw u absolutely deserve it,” jokes Cozz, sparking a back and forth with Wale. “Damn I may got to ride wit my nigerian brother on this one,” writes Wale, alluding to Cozz’s Nigerian heritage. “Plus rumor is y’all have something that is way too crazy anyway.”

Difficult though the exchange may be to decipher in full, it seems as if the time is nigh for Wale and Reason to drop off their collaboration, originally recorded in February of 2019 during the Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 sessions. Not to mention the fact that Cozz and Reason also appear to have a few heaters in the cut, if Wale’s words can be believed. Check out the message thread below, and sound off — are you excited for this to surface?

Via HNHH

