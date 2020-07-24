Wale Sends Love To Megan Thee Stallion: “That’s My Baby”

Finally, somebody that isn’t making a disrespectful joke about Megan Thee Stallion getting shot.

The rapper was involved in a scary incident last weekend, leaving a house party with Tory Lanez and her best friend when her night ended at the hospital after she was shot multiple times in the foot. The latest story, which has not been confirmed by Tory or Megan, was told by Adam22, who says he has heard that Tory shot Megan after she “violated his ass” for showing too much attention to Kylie Jenner.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

A good number of people reacting to the story online, including Draya Michelle, who said that she also wants to get shot in the foot, are joking about the incident. Wale, on the other hand, is actually being respectful.

He sent his good wishes to the Houston rapper, telling her that he’s there if she needs him.

“That’s my baby .. whenshereadyimmastillbe heretentoes,” wrote Wale in response to Megan’s tweet. He followed that up with another message, saying, “Love u dawg @theestallion.”

Although “ten toes” might not have been the best saying to use — Megan was just shot in the foot, lest we remind you — Wale is definitely one of the nicer commenters on the entire messy situation.