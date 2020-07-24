Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Yachty Sends Loving Message To Megan Thee Stallion
119
0
J.I.D. Wants To Body Some Classic Instrumentals
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
834
0
Boosie Badazz In House
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Wale Sends Love To Megan Thee Stallion: “That’s My Baby”

Posted By on July 24, 2020

Wale sends his love to Megan Thee Stallion after her shooting fiasco with Tory Lanez.

Finally, somebody that isn’t making a disrespectful joke about Megan Thee Stallion getting shot.

The rapper was involved in a scary incident last weekend, leaving a house party with Tory Lanez and her best friend when her night ended at the hospital after she was shot multiple times in the foot. The latest story, which has not been confirmed by Tory or Megan, was told by Adam22, who says he has heard that Tory shot Megan after she “violated his ass” for showing too much attention to Kylie Jenner


Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

A good number of people reacting to the story online, including Draya Michelle, who said that she also wants to get shot in the foot, are joking about the incident. Wale, on the other hand, is actually being respectful.

He sent his good wishes to the Houston rapper, telling her that he’s there if she needs him.

That’s my baby .. whenshereadyimmastillbe heretentoes,” wrote Wale in response to Megan’s tweet. He followed that up with another message, saying, “Love u dawg @theestallion.”

Although “ten toes” might not have been the best saying to use — Megan was just shot in the foot, lest we remind you — Wale is definitely one of the nicer commenters on the entire messy situation.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Yachty Sends Loving Message To Megan Thee Stallion
119 525 9
0
J.I.D. Wants To Body Some Classic Instrumentals
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Lil Yachty Sends Loving Message To Megan Thee Stallion
119
0
J.I.D. Wants To Body Some Classic Instrumentals
106
0
Wale Sends Love To Megan Thee Stallion: “That’s My Baby”
132
0
Dave East Connects With J. Cole & DMX At Video Shoot
172
0
Logic Sobs During Album Stream, Thanks Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole & More
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

070 Shake Feat. Tame Impala Guilty Conscience (Tame Impala Remix)
119
0
Lupe Fiasco Feat. Kaelin Ellis Dinosaurs
132
0
Curren$y Feat. Conway Riveria Beach
159
0
Blac Chyna Feat. Trippie Redd Cash Only
185
0
Earl Sweatshirt Feat. Navy Blue Ghost
146
0
Brent Faiyaz Feat. 2 Chainz Fu*k The World
146
0
Logic Soul Food II
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
79
0
Excitement
199
0
The Weeknd “Snowchild” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Yachty Sends Loving Message To Megan Thee Stallion
J.I.D. Wants To Body Some Classic Instrumentals
Wale Sends Love To Megan Thee Stallion: “That’s My Baby”