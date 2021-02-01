Rap Basement

Wale Sings Chloe Bailey’s Praises

Posted By on February 1, 2021

Wale shows support for Chloe Bailey after the singer got emotional on Instagram Live.

Chloe Bailey took over the internet when she launched her own Instagram page, shaking things up with her “Buss It” challenge video, her silhouette challenge dance video, and plenty of other photos and videos. The world has taken a liking to Chloe, whose solo page has opened the door for plenty of business opportunities moving forward as her sister Halle Bailey goes into production for The Little Mermaid. Chloe was very vocal this weekend during an Instagram Live session, where she spoke about her struggles with self-love, claiming that she has never thought of herself as a “sexual being” or an “attractive being”


Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

With all of the uproar that her content has been causing on social media, Chloe has been receiving support from all corners of the internet, as well as from artists that have watched her rise to superstardom in the last few years. Wale shared a story about how he met Chloe, singing her praises after the singer admitted that she has trouble with self-love.

“Aye I met Chloe Bailey at the locs salon .. she one of the most humble people I’ve ever come across. Folks be mad for nothin man,” said Wale on Twitter.

Chloe does come across as extremely humble, so it isn’t a surprise to hear Wale compliment her on how down-to-earth she is. Hopefully, she can manage to remain humble as she continues to skyrocket to new levels of fame.

If you haven’t checked out Chloe Bailey’s solo page on Instagram, check out a highlight of her activity here.

Via HNHH

