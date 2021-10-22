Wale Speaks On His Long-Awaited Album, “Folarin II”

It’s been nearly a decade, but Wale has finally come through with the highly anticipated album Folarin II. The 15-track project includes features from J. Cole on “Poke It Out,” Rick Ross on “Light Years,” and Chris Brown on “Angles.”

The 37-year-old also brought Jamie Foxx, Boyz II Men, Sauce of Backyard Band, Lil Chris of T.O.B., Yella Breezy, Maxo Kream, and Ant Clemons on board to assist, while showing off his own lyrical expertise on seven solo tracks.

Recently, the Washington, D.C. born star sat down with Nadeska from Apple Music 1’s Rap Life Radio to discuss the new project. When asked why he felt like now was the right time for Folarin II, Wale responded, “The hunger is there, you know what I’m saying. I mean, and I never wasn’t hungry, but I’m just saying it’s just hitting a little different now.”

He went on, “I’m saying a lot of things with my chest out and I think you can hear in the way that I’m delivering some of the raps, I’m just talking to you. I’m not rapping at nobody, I’m just really talking to you, the listener.”

The “Lotus Flower Bomb” artist also shared his thoughts on his own personal evolution throughout his career, and how it reflected into his work. “You’re going to constantly become a bigger critic of yourself and I think that whole idea manifests itself on this project,” he told Nadeska.

“When I say I’m one of the greatest rappers all the time, I strongly believe that. It might not be a popular take but I strongly believe that,” Wale said, letting his confidence shine. “You got to give yourself them flowers and be man enough and confident enough to give your peers them too when they do well.”

Have you streamed Folarin II yet? What are your initial thoughts on the long-awaited album?