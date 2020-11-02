Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
40
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1204
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1085
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week

Posted By on November 2, 2020

From the sound of it, Wale is itching to drop off some new music before the end of the week, sparking speculation that an album is imminent.

Though 2020 has failed to deliver on so-oh-many different fronts, it’s been a solid enough time to be a Wale fan. Not only did the rapper slide into the doomed year with his recent Wow…That’s Crazy album under his belt, but he also delivered the highly topical and musically diverse The Imperfect Storma response to the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests. And seeing as he’s been steadily cooking up in the studio, including at a recent session with Meek Mill, some have been wondering whether or not the MMG lyricist intended to close out the year with a bang. 

Wale

Brian Stukes/WireImage/Getty Images

From the sound of it, Wale intends on doing exactly that. Taking to Twitter, he opened the door to the possibility of some new music, contemplating dropping off a surprise at some point this week. “I think I’m gonna drop some music this week,” he muses. “What you think.” Naturally, many of his fans responded favorably to the proposal, with some even wondering whether Wale has been sitting on an album this whole time. Given how fast artists have been churning out full projects, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Wale follow suit in that regard.

Though the expected date would normally be Friday, November 6th (the same day as Nav and Wheezy’s upcoming Emergency Tsunami), Wale did flip the script by suggesting the possibility of an earlier release. He also teased the possibility of a “Barry Sanders pt 2,” albeit under a different name, which seems to indicate that he does have something a little bigger on the horizon. Look for him to shine further light on his gameplan at some point this week — are you excited for some new Wale? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93 525 7
0
Lloyd Banks Ponders The GOAT Criteria
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
40
0
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
93
0
Lloyd Banks Ponders The GOAT Criteria
119
0
Lil Durk, It’s Time To Go Pop
185
0
Lil Nas X Slams Dave East For Homophobic Comments About His Nicki Minaj Costume
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Wayne Tha Block Is Hot
132
0
Busta Rhymes Blowing The Speakers
185
0
NLE Choppa Love Tonight
79
0
Sheek Louch Feat. Joell Ortiz Still New York Shit
172
0
TisaKorean Feat. Father & YehMe2 Rocky Road
106
0
Dizzee Rascal Fire In The Booth Freestyle
132
0
THEMXXNLIGHT Ash Ketchum
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
79
0
Busta Ryhmes Feat. Rick Ross “Master Fard Muhammad” Video
199
1
Internet Money Showcase Their Sprawling Mansion On HNHH’s “How I’m Living”
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Wale Wants To Drop New Music This Week
Nav Goes Full Poseidon With Aquatic “Emergency Tsunami” Cover
Lloyd Banks Ponders The GOAT Criteria