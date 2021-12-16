Rap Basement

Watch Young Dolph’s “Celebration Of Life” Live Here

Posted By on December 16, 2021

Young Dolph’s “Celebration of Life” event in Memphis is live-streaming now.

Young Dolph was tragically gunned down in Memphis, his hometown, last month while purchasing cookies at one of his favorite bakeries. The rapper will forever be remembered as the King of Memphis, the Paper Route Empire boss, a father, son, partner, and so much more. The late 36-year-old rapper left behind two beautiful children, his partner Mia, a roster of extremely talented artists, and a legacy that cannot be duplicated.

The hip-hop community has been saddened by his loss, with dozens of artists sharing their favorite memories with the rapper and sending their condolences and love to his family and loved ones.


Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

As we continue to reflect on the greatness of Young Dolphan event celebrating the life of the iconic superstar is presently happening in Memphis. Including performances from artists signed to his Paper Route Empire label, speeches from those closest to the artist, and dance showcases to his music, the Celebration of Life for Young Dolph is available on YouTube via REVOLT below.

While he may no longer be here, Dolph’s contributions to the culture will never be forgotten. Watch the event live and let us know what Young Dolph meant to you in the comments. Long Live Dolph.

Via HNHH

